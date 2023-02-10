PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is searching for an individual involved in an armed robbery at the Circle K on Garden Street.

PPD said at 1:50 a.m., on Thursday morning they received a report of an armed robbery at the Circle K on 800 W. Garden Street.

They said a suspect in all black clothing, a black face mask and dark sunglasses entered the store while producing a handgun. Images of the suspect were recorded by the store’s security cameras. Those images show a person, dressed as described by police, entering the store with a handgun aimed forward.

