PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A bomb threat at N. B. Cook Elementary School disrupted class Thursday morning, according to Pensacola Police. Police said the building was quickly cleared and students are back in class.

Police said the threat came in at 9:17 a.m. 45 minutes later, police said, students were back in classrooms.

Police said an 11-year-old student is being questioned about the threat.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will update this story as we learn more.