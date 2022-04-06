PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police announced Wednesday they had made an arrest in a January murder.

Melvin Luckey, 51, was charged with second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery.

Police responded to 2090 North Palafox St. on Jan 29 in response to a disturbance between homeless men. When they arrived, they found a man dead and two others severely injured.

An arrest report says the man, who has not been identified, died from a collapsed lung. He also had broken ribs and busted teeth. The other two men were transported to a hospital and survived.

Investigators say they found a tree branch covered with hair and blood at the crime scene.

An investigation determined Luckey was the suspect in the murder.

He was transported to the Escambia County jail without bond.