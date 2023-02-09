The Pensacola Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Circle K on Garden Street early Thursday morning. (WKRG)

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Circle K on Garden Street early Thursday morning.

PPD said at 1:50 a.m., on Thursday morning they received a report of an armed robbery at the Circle K on 800 W. Garden Street.

They said a suspect in all black clothing, a black face mask and dark sunglasses entered the store while producing a handgun. They said the suspect is described as a possible white male.

No injuries were reported and PPD said no streets were obstructed from the incident.

PPD said this is an active investigation and the crime scene is being processed.

WKRG News 5 will update this story when more information becomes available.