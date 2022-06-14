PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police investigators have identified the body found last week in a Pensacola park.

Saundra Sellers, 55, was found dead on the morning of Thursday, June 9 near the waterline at William Bartram Memorial Park.

Sellers was found by a city worker while he was cutting grass. Pensacola Police believe Seller’s death is suspicious and the cause of her death is still under investigation. The park is located near Alcaniz Street and Main Street.