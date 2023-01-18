ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has learned that Poarch Band of Creek Indians Police Chief Mike Reynolds passed away suddenly Wednesday morning. Family members tell us Reynolds died of a heart attack.

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians send their condolences to Reynolds’ family. Law enforcement colleagues tell WKRG News 5 he was one of the finest people to work with and he will be deeply missed. Reynolds was 59 years old.

This is a developing story we will update as more information becomes available.