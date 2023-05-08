PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The annual Burger Battle By The Way wrapped up over the weekend. The three-day event was held at Community Maritime Park in Pensacola.

True Grit American Bistro won the “burger battle pro division” for the third year in a row. Attendees had the chance to taste “numerous samples of grilled burgers made by both professional and amateur cook teams.”

Gulf Coast CW’s Theo Williams emceed the event. All proceeds benefitted the Rotary Club of Pensacola Suburban West and the Cordova Rotary Club.

Photos from the event: