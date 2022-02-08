PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — One person was struck by a tractor on Feb. 8 at West Nine Mile Road near Palafox Street in Pensacola.

At about 2:27 p.m., first responders were called to the scene for a report of one person struck. Escambia County Fire Rescue and EMS responded to the call, which is being handled as a trauma alert. Trauma alerts are given out when someone has been severely injured and needs help from medical personnel.

The person who was struck was taken to a hospital and treated for their injuries. WKRG News 5 will continue to update you as the story develops.