PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A person was robbed at a bank ATM in Pensacola Friday afternoon, according to officials with the Pensacola Police Department.

Officials said their officers were called to the Bank of America on Bayou Boulevard at 1 p.m. on Sept. 1. The victim said they were at the ATM and were robbed by two suspects who ran away.

Officers said they are searching the area looking for the suspects. There were no weapons involved and no one was injured.

WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update the story when more information is available.