PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Police Department said they are investigating after a body was found on the side of a road.

According to officials, officers were called to the area of Scenic Highway and Langley Avenue for a dead body that had been found. The call came to the police just before 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

Pensacola Police have closed Scenic Highway between Langley Avenue and Manolette Street as they continue their investigation. Officials advise drivers to find an alternate route.

Officials said more information will be released as it becomes available.