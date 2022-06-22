PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Police Department have confirmed that a person has died after two people were shot on Attucks Court.

Officers said they responded to Attucks Court after receiving multiple 911 calls about a shooting. When they arrived, officers said they found two people who had been shot.

One person was taken to a hospital in the area for medical attention. The second person died at the scene of the shooting. Officers said they do not have a description of the suspect at this time. Officers are currently on the scene and trying to locate witnesses.