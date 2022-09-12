PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After years of complaints and legal battles, restrooms are coming to a Pensacola veterans park.

Governor Ron DeSantis vetoed the funding earlier this year but Mayor Grover Robinson said State Senator Doug Broxson and Representative Alex Andrade were able to secure money at the state level.

For several years, military veterans have been asking for permanent restrooms at Veterans Memorial Park at South 9th Avenue and Bayfront Parkway.

“I’m excited,” said Robinson. “That’s another one that took four years. I can’t believe it takes so long to get a bathroom done but we managed to get it done and at least it will be started so I’m excited about that. That was a big battle.”

Mayor Robinson said he doesn’t have a timeline yet for when the construction will start.

The city placed a restroom trailer at the park earlier this year but it was removed after a lawsuit was filed against the city alleging the trailer violated city code.