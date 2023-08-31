ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Whoever may have had plans to go to the dump this Labor Day weekend will have to hold those plans until after the holiday.

The Perdido Landfill at 13009 Beulah Road in Cantonment will close Saturday, Sept. 2, and will remain closed through Monday, Sept. 4. It will re-open for regular hours on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The reason for the closing is the installation of the landfill’s new scale house building.

Escambia County encouraged residents in a press release “to bring any solid waste to the landfill prior to closing at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1. Landfill customers with large loads that require manual offloading are asked to deliver loads no later than 4:30 p.m. Large loads delivered after 4:30 p.m. will not be accepted until regular hours Tuesday, Sept. 5.”