PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG) — Perdido Key residents learned Monday night what it would take to incorporate and become the City of Perdido.

More than 200 people gathered at Liberty Church for the meeting organized by the group “We Are Perdido.”

To become its own city, the Florida Legislature would need to conduct a feasability study. If it passes the House and Senate then it goes to the governor to sign. After that, it would go to a referendum where the voters will decide if they want to form a new city.

“We Are Perdido” wants more representation beyond just one county commissioner. They want a better way to address local concerns like more law enforcement, another fire station, and improving street safety. They say they’re not necessarily advocating for incorporation right now but they are leading the education effort.

“What we’re doing here tonight is investigating the possibility of municipal incorporation to see what it’s about, how it works, if it’s a good fit for our community and our organization is spearheading these efforts mainly from an educational perspective and also somebody has to help guide the feasibility study,” We Are Perdido Chairman Steven Brendtro said.

Sava Varazo is from Perdido Key and said he doesn’t think it should incorporate.

“Folks are misled,” Varazo said. “They think they’re going to get the $49 million that the Perdido Key area generates for the county till. The downside of that is we’re not going to get $49 million. The county will continue to get that $49 million. We will have the ability to tax above and beyond. What does that mean for the average tax payer? Your millage rate is going to go up, your taxes will go up, we’ll have to pay for services the county provides for us now.”

The last city in the Florida Panhandle to incorporate was Destin in 1984.

If this is considered in Perdido Key, the first step will be to request the feasibility study for the next legislative session. The deadline to do that is the end of August.