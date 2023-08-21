PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG) — More than 100 people showed up Monday night to learn the results of a six-month feasibility study looking into the possibility of Perdido becoming its own town.

Joe Mazurkiewicz and BJM Consulting did the research. Financially, they said it’s feasible to have municipal incorporation which would create the Town of Perdido. The group said it’s a high hurdle to form a new city. They have done 35 of these studies in Florida and only five of them ended with a vote to incorporate.

The group, “We Are Perdido,” has organized community meetings to inform the public on what it takes to make municipal incorporation happen. You can learn more about the results of the feasibility study on the We Are Perdido website.

The legislative delegation in Northwest Florida will meet in October. They will need to support it before it goes to the Legislature and Governor Ron Desantis.

“January, February time frame is when they would be considering it in Tallahassee,” We Are Perdido Chairman Steven Brendtro said. “If it passes there and gets a signature at the governor’s desk, it all just comes back to here so that local residents decide.”

If the state approves it then the referendum could be on the ballot in November 2024.