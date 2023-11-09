PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Perdido Area Community Craft and Vendor Fair is set to return on Saturday.

The event, presented by the Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce, will take place on Saturday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Innerarity Point Park, 5828 Cruazat Road, Pensacola.

EVENT LOCATION:

The fair will feature vendors offering jewelry, art pieces, handmade crafts, clothing, and other locally sourced items for shoppers looking to get ahead on the holiday season.

It is free for anyone to attend.

For more information, visit the Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce website.

