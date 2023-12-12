GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — Northwest Florida faith leaders will unite Tuesday to present “A Night to Honor Israel.”

The event begins with the lighting of a menorah and ends with reflecting on those held hostage in Gaza, according to a news release.

Scheduled guest speakers include Mia Slonimski, an Israeli emissary; Rabbi Joel Fleekop of Temple Beth El of Pensacola; Rabbi Mendel Danow of Chabad Pensacola; Ari Morgenstern, senior director of policy and communications for Christians United for Israel; Kirby Calhoun, mission engagement coordinator for Christians United for Israel; and Shawn York, lead pastor of Highpoint Church.

The event, which is free to attend, will take place Tuesday, Dec. 12, at Highpoint Church, 1155 Gulf Breeze Parkway. Doors open at 5 p.m. for a VIP reception; general admission is at 6 p.m.

EVENT LOCATION:

“A Night to Honor Israel’ will be a historic moment for our region that will unite members of the Christian and Jewish communities for a common purpose,” said Shawn York, lead pastor at Highpoint Church of Gulf Breeze, one of the event organizers.

Highpoint Church, Christians United for Israel, Temple Beth El, Chabad Pensacola and the Pensacola Jewish Federation collaborated for the occasion.

“This event will enable people in our region to gather for a historic night of solidarity and support and show we stand together against antisemitism.”

Organizers expect 700 to 800 attendees, according to Highpoint Church, which said security will be present.

