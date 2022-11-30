PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — As inflation causes the price of goods to rise, its not stopping people from buying Christmas trees.

“It’s Christmas,” said Robert Wolfe of Pensacola. “It can’t stop you.”

At Bailey’s Produce and Nursery in Pensacola, they sold about 74 trees per hour the first day they opened the Christmas tree far.

“Friday morning when we opened up at 8 o’clock in the morning, we had 75 people in the parking lot waiting to come in,” said Mario Valle at Bailey’s Produce and Nursery. “Its been great, a lot of big trees sold immediately within the first hour. We sold in excess of 800 trees on the first day.”

Bailey’s Produce and Nursery sources their Christmas trees from vendors in Michigan, Oregon and North Carolina. While gas prices are making transportation a bit more expensive this year, they said they’re kept their prices comparable to years prior.

With over 1,600 trees to choose from, families visit Bailey’s each year to find their perfect match.

“My favorite thing is when you see that little kid and they see that tree for the first time,” said Valle. “Typically a child will never want the same tree that the parents want but a lot of times they just have to be reminded that the one the parents are picking has the best bottom, and that’s where the presents go.”

Valle has been working at Bailey’s for over 23 years, but finds the joy in his job each year.

“I didn’t get to spend many Christmas’ with my family because I was deployed overseas when I was a Marine,” said Valle. “My kids are grown and out of the house now, so seeing those young kids come in, I get to relive some of that through other families.”