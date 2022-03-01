PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola celebrated Fat Tuesday downtown with Seville Quarter transforming into the French Quarter.

Outside Seville Quarter, they had crawfish, Cajun food trucks, king cakes and beignets. Inside, it was a Big Easy-style party. All of the krewes decorated each room.

“The love and the hospitality all the Mardi Gras krewes…and they come together, it’s like gumbo,” said Buck Mitchell with Seville Quarter. “It’s a mixture of just a lot of great ingredients and a great product comes out of it.”

The krewes have been parading for weeks. They say it’s fun but exhausting.

“Probably need to take tomorrow off from work but gotta get back to real life,” said Jimmy Hendrix with Krewe of Sparta. “Mardi Gras is my holiday season so we’re just happy to be back. It’s worth it all.”

“Weekend after weekend of events, and balls and parades and it’s been so much fun but this is our chance as krewes to just sit back and relax,” said Stefanie Watson with Krewe De Kannabis.

Mimi Bass and Linda Alumbaugh are looking ahead to what they will give up for Lent.

“I’m going to give up king cake,” Bass said.

“I am giving up Mardi Gras until next year,” Alumbaugh said.

Krewe royalty and elected officials were at Seville Quarter when it was overtaken and became the French Quarter Tuesday afternoon. The coronation of a new King and Queen Priscus took place, and the end of the 2022 Mardi Gras season will be commemorated at midnight.