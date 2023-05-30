PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola Parks and Recreation Department is searching for live performers and organizations to participate in pre-show activity segments during the Movies in the Park Series on June 23 and July 28.

If you are interested in participating, you must email Parks and Recreation Special Events Supervisor, Nikki Gray at ngray@cityofpensacola.com or call 850-436-5671.

Pre-show activities begin at 6 p.m. and movies will start at sunset at the Hunter Ampitheater. There is free parking at Community Maritime Park and City Hall. You can bring blankets and chairs. No pets or glass containers are allowed.

2023 Movies in the Park schedule:

June 23 — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever The June Movie in the Park event will be hosted in celebration of Juneteenth

— Black Panther: Wakanda Forever July 28 — Strange World The July Movie in the Park event will be hosted in celebration of Family Reunion Month

— Strange World

Fore more information on Movies in the Park, click here or follow Play Pensacola on Facebook.