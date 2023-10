PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Construction will start soon on the first Wawa in the Pensacola area.

This week, Escambia County’s Development Review Committee gave final approval for the location at West Nine Mile Road and Beulah Road.

The popular convenience store and gas station chain is famous for its customer service, clean bathrooms, free air for your tires and no-charge ATMs.

Construction is expected to take six to nine months. It will likely be open by the end of 2024.