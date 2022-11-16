PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Bubble Alley in Pensacola will stay up for the rest of the year due to increased popularity, according to the Downtown Improvement Board.

The more than 3,000 18-inch diameter balloons suspended over one block of Intendencia Street between Jefferson and Tarragona Street were originally scheduled to be on display from Nov. 3, until Nov. 14. Due to the display’s growing popularity among downtown visitors, the bubbles will remain in place through the end of the year and perhaps, beyond, according to Downtown Improvement Board executive director Walker Wilson.

“The DIB’s board has been very pleased by the success of this event and the positive impact it’s having on not only on the businesses surrounding Bubble Alley but to downtown as a whole,” Wilson said. “As a result, we’re going to keep Bubble Alley up for as long as we can. We will continue to monitor its condition and make any necessary fixes or repairs along the way to keep it looking good.”

Wilson said the bubbles that were not used for the outdoor display are being shared among several downtown businesses, such as Seville Quarter and other retail and professional locations.

“Bubble Alley offers a uniquely colorful experience to everyone who visits downtown Pensacola during the wonderful Foo Foo Festival and the many Christmas-themed events to be held during the holidays,” Wilson said.

The Bubble Alley project is the brainchild of Friends of Downtown, a group of volunteer business owners that for the past six years has created Foo Foo Festival events that include the highly successful and colorful installations of Umbrella Sky, Fire and Rain and Son et Lumière.

The alley is free to the public and accessible day and night during the holidays and beyond.