PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — It could be a while before a popular Pensacola park re-opens after the city deemed it unsafe.

Bay Bluffs Park on Scenic Highway is closed, and the city announced Monday it will be closing the parking lot to further restrict public access. Structural issues include unleveled deck boards, sagging decks, damaged stair beam connections, missing and broken guard rails, along with cracked girder beams and pilings.

The repairs will cost more than $1 million, and the city only has $200,000 allocated for improvements. The city is pursuing grants and other funding opportunities to make the repairs.

The city will soon begin the bid process for the demolition of the Bay Bluffs Park boardwalk. The pavilion and scenic overlook structures will remain.

There’s no timeline yet for when the park will re-open.