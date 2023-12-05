PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Some City of Pensacola employees can expect more money in their paychecks next year as part of the single largest pay reform in the city’s history, according to Mayor D.C. Reeves.

It will cost $5.4 million over three years to increase city employees’ salaries.

“This is not easy,” Reeves said. “We’ve got to figure out a way to pay for it. It’s a significant financial lift.”

About half of the city’s 800 employees will benefit from the reform. Reeves said the city eliminated 30 vacant positions to help pay for it. About 75% of the money will go to people making less than $60,000 a year.

“When you look at some of the jobs that we have and what those starting pays are, how do we expect them to be able to live in our city or live even near our city and be able to support their family,” Reeves said.

This decision was made after the city surveyed employees and a study showed Pensacola, compared to similar cities in the southeast, was well below where it should be.

“The results were we’re in the 21st percentile in pay so if you were to compare under that logic of 100 municipalities, 79 pay better than we do,” Reeves said.

The city council will vote next week, Dec. 14, on the new salary ranges, and it’s expected to take effect early next year.