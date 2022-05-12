PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman accused of being homicidal tried to drown a cat last week before stomping on it, deputies say.

Briyona Jacobus, 18, was charged with torturing or inflicting serious pain, injury or death on an animal, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

A witness told deputies on May 3 she caught Jacobus trying to drown her own cat in a bathroom.

The witness told deputies she ran in and grabbed the cat so Jacobus would not kill it. When the cat landed on the floor during the attempted rescue, Jacobus stomped on the cat, deputies said.

The witness was able to get the cat away from Jacobus before further damage was done. The cat was barely breathing when deputies arrived, the report said.

“Animal Control arrived on scene and observed petechial hemorrhage in the cat’s eyes,” the report said. “The cat had a concussion and was taken for further observation and treatment.”

While on the scene, the witness told deputies Jacobus was “homicidal” and “had voices in her head telling her to kill people.” Deputies said Jacobus made incoherent statements during their investigation.

A warrant was issued. Jacobus was arrested Wednesday and is being held in the Escambia County jail on a $5,000 bond.

It’s unknown at this time if the cat survived.