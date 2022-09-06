he Florida Lottery said Zabetti Pappas, 66, bought the ticket from a Publix on West Nine Mile road in Pensacola. (Florida Lottery / WKRG)

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman will take home $795,000 from the Florida Lottery. She won a $1 million prize from a Gold Rush Limited Scratch-Off game and chose the lump sum payment.

The Florida Lottery said Zabetti Pappas, 66, bought the ticket from a Publix on West Nine Mile Road in Pensacola. The Publix will receive a $2,000 commission for selling the ticket.

Pappas claimed the prize at the Lottery’s Pensacola District Office.

The Florida Lottery said they launched the Gold Rush Limited game in September 2021. The game features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million.

The Florida Lottery said that scratch-off games make up about 77% of annual ticket sales and generated more than $1.8 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund in fiscal year 2021-22.