PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman claimed a $1 million lotto prize from a ticket she bought at a Winn-Dixie in Pensacola.

Tenesia Hollins, 41, of Pensacola, claimed a $1 million prize from the new 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

Hollins told the Lottery that the first thing she wants to do is pay off her mother’s house.

“She’s done so much for me growing up, this is the least I can do for her,” said Hollins.

Hollins purchased her winning ticket from Winn-Dixie at 4751 Bayou Boulevard in Pensacola. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

According to the Lottery, the new $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million-the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game-and the best odds to become an instant millionaire. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

The Lottery said Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75% of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund in the fiscal year 2020-21.

The Florida Lottery is responsible for contributing more than $41 billion to enhance education and sending more than 917,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program. The Florida Lottery reinvests 99 percent of its revenue back into Florida’s economy through prize payouts, commissions to more than 13,000 Lottery retailers, and transfers to education. Since 1988, Florida Lottery games have paid more than $80.5 billion in prizes and made more than 3,500 people millionaires. For more information, please visit www.flalottery.com.