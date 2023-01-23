PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman was recently selected as the 2023 Florida Mother of the Year, the 51st woman in Florida history to hold the honor.

Cheyann Smith joined the United States Air Force in 2012 and remains on active-duty status. Currently, she serves as a volunteer firefighter and runs a non-profit helping those with food and housing insecurities.

While serving active duty, Smith said she noticed there was a mental health crisis in the military and went back to school. She completed her master’s degree and is currently working on her PsyD while maintaining her active status in hopes of aiding her fellow Airmen.

Smith launched a non-profit organization dedicated to providing relief to individuals with food and housing insecurities and then became a volunteer firefighter to help further safeguard lives in her community.

Smith, along with honorees from states across the United States, will be recognized during the 88th National Convention of American Mothers, Inc. this April.

Smith is a mother to two daughters, Boston and Dakota. She said as a mom, she aims to instill her same work ethic and empathy for others in her daughters, having them assist in volunteer missions.

American Mothers, Inc., is a national non-profit, non-partisan organization given the responsibility of searching for and selecting the National Mother of the Year from honorees representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Founded in 1931 as the Mothers Day Committee of the Golden Rule Foundation, AMI named the first Mother of the Year on behalf of the nation in 1935.

Other notable Mother of the Year recipients are Sarah Delano Roosevelt, J.C. Penney, First Lady Mamie Eisenhower, Norman Vincent Peale, Congresswoman Lindy Boggs, Phyllis Marriott, Hillary Rodham Clinton and Jessie Ball duPont.