ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 65-year-old woman died after having a medical episode and crashing into a pole in Escambia County on Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said at 10:30 a.m., on Jan. 15, they investigated the traffic crash in the area of Lillian Hwy., and the Admiral Mobile Home park.

“It is believed the 65-year-old female driver of a Kia Forte, from Pensacola, suffered a medical episode prior to crashing her vehicle into a pole, resulting in minor damage,” FHP said in their report.

FHP said the woman was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

This is an ongoing investigation at this time, according to FHP.