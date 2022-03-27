ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 30-year-old woman from Pensacola is dead after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, a sedan was traveling on Michigan Avenue and a woman attempted to cross the road, not at a crosswalk, and walked into the path of the car.

The woman was hit by the vehicle and died at the scene at Michigan and Chicago Avenues. Troopers responded at about 8:30 Saturday night. The 21-year-old driver was not hurt. The initial report does not indicate whether charges are pending. It says “Any charges will be pending the outcome of the traffic homicide investigation.” No names have been released.