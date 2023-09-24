PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Ms. Florida Petite 2023, Tiffany King, a Pensacola native, was crowned Ms. Petite USA 2023 at the national competition in Milwaukee.

The competition included categories such as interview, swimwear, evening gown and photogenic. The top five contestants at the end of the categories answered an on-stage question.

King also won Best State Costume, which was inspired by her love of offshore fishing.

In June 2024, King will represent the U.S. in the competition for Ms. Universal Petite. Throughout the next year, she will promote her platform, Make an IMPACT, which encourages people to get involved in their communities.

“Regardless of our circumstances, be it age, physical abilities, financial position or otherwise, there is always a way we can contribute to the greater good and have a positive impact,” King said. “I want to help people realize there are so many non-traditional ways to accomplish this outside of large financial or time commitments.”

King attended Auburn University, and she is an attorney, business development professional, entrepreneur, volunteer and avid outdoorsman.

She is affiliated with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida, Impact 100 Pensacola Bay Area, 4EVR DEZ, Inc., Project Formal and Mystic Mafia Mardi Gras Krewe.