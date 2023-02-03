ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal 2022 hit-and-run that left two dead.

Sara Nicole Hudson, 19, was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of driving with a suspended license causing death and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

FHP said Hudson was arrested on charges related to a traffic crash that occurred on Sorrento Road on Jan. 16, 2022. FHP said the crash involved two vehicles, with two occupants deceased. Hudson was operating her 2007 Pontiac G6 westbound with Christopher Lee Mills, of Pensacola, as a passenger. FHP said her vehicle traveled into the oncoming travel lane at a high rate of speed.

“The front of her Pontiac collided with the front of a 2002 Toyota Tundra operated by Ms. Deborah Lee Winslett of Milton,” FHP said in a release. “The crash resulted in the deaths of both Mr. Mills and Ms. Winslett.”

Hudson was transported to the Escambia County Jail and booked on a $230,000 bond.