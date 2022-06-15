A Pensacola woman is accused of beating a child with a broom, sending him to a hospital.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is accused of beating a child with a broom, sending him to a hospital, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Belinda Donaldson was charged with aggravated child abuse. Deputies believe Donaldson hit the boy with a broom after she found a broken vase.

The woman’s son said he was living with Donaldson so that he would perform better in school. While the boy was shielding himself, he was hit in his arm and had to get 10 stitches, according to the ECSO. Donaldson is in the Escambia County jail without bond.