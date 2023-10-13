PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman turned herself into the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday night after a road rage incident that led to gunfire, according to the ECSO.

Deputies responded to a “shots fired” call in the Barrancas Avenue area.

Victims said someone fired a single shot from their vehicle into theirs, which resulted in one of the passengers being injured and driven to a nearby hospital before deputies arrived.

Melissa Johnson, 30, contacted ECSO to identify herself as the suspect and surrender, according to deputies.

Deputies searched Johnson’s vehicle and said they found a firearm and narcotics. They arrested Johnson.

She is charged with three counts of attempted murder, along with drug possession, cocaine possession, weapon offense, possession of marijuana weighing less than 20 grams, and firing a weapon.