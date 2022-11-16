ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars after hitting an 86-year-old woman in 2021, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Tammy Lynn Hanna, 49, was charged with battery on a person 65 years of age or older.

On Aug. 8, 2021, deputies said they responded to Camberwell Rd., in reference to a disturbance. A witness said she was at the house when the victim was yelling at Hanna about having a dog in the house. The witness said Hanna got mad and hit the victim in the face with an open hand. According to the arrest report, the witness jumped in between the victim and Hanna and told Hanna to “hit her if she was mad.”

Deputies said they spoke with the victim who said she told Hanna she needed to take the dog back outside or put it in the car because it could not stay in the house. The victim said Hanna then got mad and was yelling at her and hit her on the left side of the face. The victim said a little while later, Hanna left the house saying, “she wasn’t going to jail for anyone.”

Hanna was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.