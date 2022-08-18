PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After a traffic stop early Thursday morning, a Pensacola woman was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Late Wednesday night, an Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy was patrolling the area of Jackson Street when the deputy observed a white Dodge Dakota, bearing an Alabama tag with nonfunctioning lights.

The deputy then made contact with the driver of the vehicle, Amanda May, 40. The deputy said in the arrest report that a records check was ran and it showed May to have several narcotic-related offenses in Escambia County.

According to another deputy, May was speaking very rapidly and sweating profusely. The deputy then asked May if the vehicle could be searched, and she allowed.

During the search, inside a black backpack, which was located on the front passenger seat, a yellow plastic bag, containing multiple clear crystals and a black and green scale with suspected methamphetamine residue on it was located. A green plastic container with suspected methamphetamine residue and a black container with suspected methamphetamine residue was located inside the vehicle. May was then detained. The clear crystals were field-tested and yielded a positive result for methamphetamine, and weighed approximately 60 grams, according to the arrest report.

May was arrested and transported to Escambia County Jail, where she was booked on a $100,000 bond.