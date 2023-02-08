ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars after allegedly getting into a fight during which she allegedly threw a kettlebell weight, a wine bottle and kitchen knives at victims and then allegedly bit deputies several times, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Katoria Latrice Garrett, 20, was charged with three counts of battery, battery on a law enforcement officer, five counts of aggravated assault, two counts of cruelty towards a child and obstructing police.

Deputies said on Feb. 7 they responded to an apartment complex in Escambia County in reference to an armed disturbance. When they arrived, they said the victims were in front of the apartment building saying they had been in a physical altercation with Garrett. As the victims were telling the deputies what happened, deputies said Garrett came out of the apartment building and began yelling, “why did you call the police?”

Deputies said they tried to detain Garrett, but she tried to run. A deputy said in the arrest report they were able to grab Garrett’s shirt then tackled her to the ground. That is when Garrett bit the deputy, according to the arrest report. Other deputies said they tried to assist when Garrett bit the deputy again and would not let go. Deputies said Garrett tried to take their stun gun from their duty belt. Before being put in the patrol vehicle, deputies said Garrett bit another deputy.

Deputies spoke with one of the victims who said she saw Garrett grab two kitchen knives and attempted to swing one at another victim. The victim said Garrett then threw a knife at another victim, which hit the victim, but did not cut them. Garrett then allegedly threw a kettlebell weight at the victim, but missed, according to the victim. They continued to fight, according to the victim, and then Garrett grabbed a wine bottle and threw it at them. The victim said they were able to lock Garrett in her bedroom but was punched in the face by Garrett in the process.

Garrett was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.