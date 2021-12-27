Pensacola woman accused of stabbing man Christmas morning

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman has been arrested after being accused of stabbing a man early Christmas morning.

Brandie Jones, 39, is charged with aggravated battery. She was booked into the Escambia County Jail Saturday and released Sunday on a $25,000 bond.

Deputies interviewed the victim at West Florida Hospital. The victim said he couldn’t remember why he was arguing with Jones but he only remembered Jones pulling a knife and stabbing him in the lower right abdomen, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. He said he didn’t want Jones to be charged, he refused to give them her address and declined all state required domestic violence paperwork, the arrest report stated.