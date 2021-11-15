Pensacola woman accused of DUI with four kids in car

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman has been arrested after allegedly driving under the influence with children in her car Sunday.

Markeshia Watts, 34, is charged with driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license, and four counts of child neglect.

A lieutenant at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office saw a red Saturn sitting at a stop sign and it never moved. He conducted a traffic stop and said he found two children not properly restrained. There were four children in the vehicle between the ages of one and 12 years old.

Watt’s eyes were watery and bloodshot, speech was slurred and she smelled of alcohol, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. The lieutenant also reported finding an unopened can in a brown bag. Watts was told to get out of her car. She consented to a field sobriety exercise and showed signs of impairment, according to the arrest report. Watts refused a test of her breath.

Watts was still in the Escambia County Jail Monday night and her bond is set at $11,500.