PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman has been arrested after being accused of abusing four children.

India Spurlock, 34, is charged with four counts of aggravated child abuse.

One child reported being hit in the ear with a Chromebook and being burned on her leg. All of the children had marks and scars all over their bodies, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators took about 350 pictures of the kids’ injuries.

Spurlock is in the Escambia County Jail on a $200,000 bond.