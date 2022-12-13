PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola announced a $637,060 funding award from the Florida Department of Transportation for a multi-use path at Hollice T. Williams Park.

The city said the path will provide enhanced connectivity for bicyclists and pedestrians and serve as a safe off-road transportation facility for the surrounding community.

“This is an exciting project to enhance connectivity between Hollice T. Williams Park, downtown Pensacola and surrounding neighborhoods,” Mayor D.C. Reeves said. “We are continuing to work toward creating a safer and more connected city for bicyclists and pedestrians, and I’m glad to see FDOT setting aside funding for important projects like this in the City of Pensacola.”

The .47-mile path will run from East Jordan Street to East Blount Street in Hollice T. Williams Park. The city said the path is a critical component of the adopted Hollice T. Williams Greenway Framework Plan and part of the RESTORE funded design work underway through partnership with Escambia County.

The city said the funding has been included in the FDOT District 3 Tentative Work Program for Fiscal Year 2024-2028, which must be submitted to the Governor’s Office, Legislature, Department of Economic Opportunity and Florida Transportation Commission for approval. Once approved, there will be a 14-day public comment period before final approval by the Governor’s Office and Legislature, followed by adoption of the 5-Year Work Program by the FDOT Secretary.

The estimated construction start date for the Hollice T. Williams multi-use path is fiscal year 2026.