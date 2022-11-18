PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola has announced a $5.95 million RESTORE funding award for the Bayou Texar Outfalls Project.

The city said the award will help improve Bayou Texar water quality through the addition of five underground stormwater treatment units along the bayou.

“This funding is monumental in the City of Pensacola’s ongoing efforts to improve our waterways,” mayor Grover Robinson said. “We are so grateful to RESTORE, and to our partners at Escambia County who applied for this funding on the city’s behalf. Projects like this will help us ensure that our bayous, bays, creeks and waterways can be restored and protected for generations to come.”

The underground stormwater treatment units are designed to remove pollutants and prevent them from discharging into Bayou Texar, enhancing the water quality of the bayou and connected waterways.

The city said they have received notice from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection of their intent to award the $5.95 million to the City of Pensacola through RESTORE. The funding award is expected to be finalized following the 30-day public comment period from FDEP, which closes Dec. 16.

The city said the units installed through this project will collect stormwater runoff from approximately 40 acres of densely populated Bayou Texar watershed and trap sediment, trash, oils, greases, and other pollutants inside.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

RETORE funding will include the design and construction of the stormwater treatment units, which will be added at the following locations along Bayou Texar:

Gadsden Street

East Gonzalez Street

West Gonzalez Street

Cove Road

Hyde Park

The project will be managed by the City of Pensacola’s Public Works and Facilities Department.

To learn more about the RESTORE Act, click here.