PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The city is opening a drop-off recycling center that operates once a week starting in November.

Starting Nov. 4, Pensacola residents can take their recyclables to 2759 North Palafox St. on Saturdays. The center will be open every Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

LOCATION:

City staffers will be at the center to help residents.

The collection site will accept steel and aluminum cans, plastics and clean, broken-down cardboard.