PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola will offer paid internship opportunities for eligible youth ages 16-24 through the City of Pensacola Summer Youth Intern Program.

The city said internships are available in a variety of city departments and promote career development while providing paid on-the-job work experience.

The Summer Youth Intern Program will run Friday, June 2, through Friday, July 28. The city said Interns may work up to a maximum of 20 hours per week.

To be considered for the Summer Youth Intern Program, participants must meet the following requirements:

Be an Escambia County resident with proof of address.

Be 16-24 years old at the time of enrollment.

If under the age of 18, the applicant must have parental/guardian consent to be considered for participation.

Provide a letter of recommendation.

Complete job readiness preparatory training class on Friday, June 2.

Not have any felony convictions.

Meet hiring criteria of the temporary employment agency.

Submit a completed application by the Friday, May 19 deadline.

Participating city departments include:

Community Redevelopment Agency

Human Resources

Innovation and Technology

Parks and Recreation

Pensacola Fire Department

Pensacola Police Department

Public Information Office

Sanitation

And more

Applications are due Friday, May 19 at 4 p.m. Youth can email applications and supporting documents to kpowell@cityofpensacola.com, mail or hand-deliver to the Neighborhood Services Office, located at City Hall, 222 W. Main St.

“The City of Pensacola Summer Youth Intern Program was created to provide an opportunity for participants to gain meaningful work experience designed to prepare them for today’s workforce,” the city said in a release. “A limited number of eligible applicants will be selected and offered a position.”

