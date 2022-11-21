PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola is getting in the festive mood by offering free parking in all city-owned parking spaces on downtown Pensacola streets.

The free parking applies only to city-owned, on-street parking, identified by teal blue “PARKPensacola” signage. The free parking excludes parking lots, garages and privately managed parking spaces.

City of Pensacola city-owned parking map.

“We’re excited to once again offer ‘Parking Amnesty Days,’ to give residents and visitors the opportunity to support local shops, galleries, restaurants and attractions while also encouraging people to shop local during the holidays,” City of Pensacola Parking Manager Lissa Dees said.

Parking fees will be waived for city-owned on-street parking on the following dates:

Nov. 24-25

Dec. 23-25

Dec. 31 – Jan. 1

The city said on these dates, downtown visitors can shop, dine, play and enjoy Palafox Market, Winterfest and the holiday lights illuminating the city without having to worry about parking fees, as long as they park in a city-owned, on-street parking spot.

“Offering free parking during the holiday season gives us an opportunity to support small businesses downtown while giving a little something back to our community in the process,” Dees said. The City of Pensacola has also donated six months of free parking inside the Jefferson Street Garage as part of the downtown Pensacola “All I Want” holiday giveaway, which is open through Dec. 18.