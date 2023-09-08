PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Sidewalks are going to be installed at McClellan Road and Hallmark Drive between Semur Road and Tronjo Road beginning Monday, Sept. 11, the City of Pensacola announced Friday.

The sidewalk construction is expected to be finished by mid-November, according to a press release from the city.

“The purpose of the new sidewalk installation is to promote walkability for city residents while providing dedicated pedestrian routes to nearby schools,” the release reads.

Residents in the area can expect temporary disruptions to the city right of way due to the sidewalk construction.