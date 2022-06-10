PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Department of Transportation confirmed they will install mid-block crossing locations to enhance pedestrian safety in Pensacola.

FDOT says seven of the new mid-block crossing will be installed on West Cervantes Street between Dominguez and A Street. The mid-block crossings have layers of crosswalk visibility including:

Pavement markings that indicate where drivers should yield in advance of crosswalks

Rectangle Rapid Flashing Beacons which are used to gain driver attention

The rapid flashing beacons are an improvement to their counterpart traditional crosswalk warning lighters. These beacons use high-intensity flashing LEDs and are exceptionally noticeable for drivers both during day and night time. The amber-colored flashing will help make them visible to headlight glare, wet roads, or any other situation that may reduce visibility.

The new mid-block crossings are part of a $7 million effort to improve pedestrian safety along West Cervantes Street. This work is expected to be completed in mid-2022.

FDOT says all work on the roads is weather-depending and could be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution along West Cervantes, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment coming and going along the roadway.