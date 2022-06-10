PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Department of Transportation confirmed they will install mid-block crossing locations to enhance pedestrian safety in Pensacola.
FDOT says seven of the new mid-block crossing will be installed on West Cervantes Street between Dominguez and A Street. The mid-block crossings have layers of crosswalk visibility including:
- Pavement markings that indicate where drivers should yield in advance of crosswalks
- Rectangle Rapid Flashing Beacons which are used to gain driver attention
The rapid flashing beacons are an improvement to their counterpart traditional crosswalk warning lighters. These beacons use high-intensity flashing LEDs and are exceptionally noticeable for drivers both during day and night time. The amber-colored flashing will help make them visible to headlight glare, wet roads, or any other situation that may reduce visibility.
The new mid-block crossings are part of a $7 million effort to improve pedestrian safety along West Cervantes Street. This work is expected to be completed in mid-2022.
FDOT says all work on the roads is weather-depending and could be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution along West Cervantes, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment coming and going along the roadway.