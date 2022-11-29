PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Effective Wednesday, Dec. 7, e-scooters in Pensacola will be required to park in designated e-scooter parking corrals.

On Tuesday, the city announced riders may use their VEO app or refer to the Required Parking Zone Map to see where parking is located and required for its Shared Micromobility Pilot Program. The Required Parking Zone outlines the area where parking in designated corrals is required. The city said it includes the area bounded by Garden Street, Spring Street, Tarragona Street and Main Street, extending to Plaza de Luna on South Palafox Street.

The corrals are marked with an “E-Scooter Parking” decal, striping and posts to indicate that they are designated e-scooter parking areas.

City of Pensacola’s Micromobility E-Scooter Required Parking Zone Map

Shared e-scooter users who are outside of the downtown core and not in the Required Parking Zone may still practice free-floating parking. Riders not in the Required Parking Zone may park responsibly on sidewalks, while maintaining at least a four-foot pedestrian path.

The city said violations of the City of Pensacola microbility ordinance, such as improper parking or operating an electric scooter on a sidewalk, may result in a written citation with a $150 penalty.

Electric Scooter Rules and Guidelines for the City of Pensacola’s Shared Micromobility Pilot Program

Riders are prohibited from riding electric scooters on sidewalks, but may access a sidewalk to park the scooter if outside the Required Parking Zone. Riders should park courteously, which means e-scooters should be parked upright at all times and should not block the pedestrian path. When parking an e-scooter, make sure to leave enough space for a wheelchair to access the sidewalk.

Riders are not allowed to ride on the streets identified on the franchise area map as No Ride Zones.

Riders are not allowed to park and end a ride on sidewalks on the streets identified on the franchise area map as No Park Zones.

Electric scooters are not operational or available for use between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m., Friday morning through Sunday morning.

For more information on the program and to view the franchise area map, click here, or contact the Engineering and Construction Services Department at 850-435-1645.