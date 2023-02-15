Several trucks have lost their top after trying to drive under Graffiti Bridge.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola is looking to crack down on trucks heading under Graffiti Bridge by adding “No Truck” signs before the bridge.

Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves said in his Tuesday press conference they are working diligently on ways to improve Graffiti Bridge.

“It’s difficult on traffic,” Reeves said. “It’s expensive, and we don’t wish that on anybody to have damage to their moving truck or their R.V. The first step we are going to take is to make that a no trucks corridor. It already is on the northbound side and there is some signage already out there, but it wasn’t on the southbound side.”

Reeves said drivers will see the signage by the end of the week.

“That also allows for citations to be written,” Reeves said. “What we hope, is when you formalize that, you start to see whether it’s GPS things like Google Maps, or Waze, where once that’s formalized, hopefully, you’ll start to see where if you’re using a GPS coming north on the bridge, you’ll see it identified as ‘no trucks.’”