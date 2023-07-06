PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola announced adjustments to the trolley service schedule on July 7 and 8, according to a release from Escambia County Area Transit.

The following stops won’t have trolley service until 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday due to the traffic caused by the Air Show.

Grand Marlin

Radical Rides

Laguna’s

Quietwater Beach

Boardwalk

Air Show attendees can take shuttle buses leaving Casino Beach after the show ends. ECAT said in the release that it could take up to 90 minutes for trolleys and buses to make the first round trip back to Casino Beach after the show.